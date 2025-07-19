  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless behavior with wild animal: 'It's all fun and games till you have to get the rabies shots'

Commenters were disappointed.

by Jenny Allison
Commenters were disappointed.

Photo Credit: iStock

A tourist, caught on camera in the Grand Canyon attempting to touch wildlife, was mocked online for her foolish behavior.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted the video; the name "touron" refers to a combination of "tourist" and "moron."

"This lady tried to pet the squirrel multiple times and ultimately succeeded. Nevermind the signs saying not to approach or pet wildlife," they wrote in the caption.

Commenters were disappointed, if not altogether unsurprised, by the footage. "Not the worst touron Grand Canyon video I've seen," one person said dryly.

"It's all fun and games till you have to get the rabies shots," another pointed out.

Indeed, attempting to pet or interact with wild animals is never a good idea, for the health and safety of everyone involved. As the OP pointed out in the caption, feeding and petting animals is strictly prohibited in U.S. National Parks, and those caught doing so can face fines starting at $100.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The risk to humans is obvious with larger animals, like bears and bison — which, shockingly, are still approached by tourists seemingly every day — but squirrels pose their own set of risks.

"They carry bubonic plague," one person said.

Another expressed surprise that the encounter didn't end in a bite, which is common with squirrels that become accustomed to human presence. "Go ahead keep tempting fate," they wrote.

Harassing animals is often dangerous to the animals, too. Human food can cause poor health effects or even death to animals. And becoming desensitized to the presence of humans is often fatal, as many animals who wander into human territory are euthanized in order to prevent an encounter.

Instead, whether you're in a National Park or not, it's always the best practice to keep a safe and respectful distance from any wildlife, for their safety and your own.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x