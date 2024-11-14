Bystander astonished after fellow tourist risks life at national park: 'The red warning sign is literally there'

"Even a meandering river can whisk someone away in an instant."

Being in nature can be a wondrous experience, but some people can ruin it for others when they put themselves in danger and do not understand the uncertainty of the wilderness. One park visitor was appalled when they saw others disregarding a waterfall warning sign.

Fellow redditors were just as alarmed when they saw a photo of people in the water behind the warning sign.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted an image in the r/Yosemite subreddit of park visitors in Yosemite getting into the water behind a sign that read: "Danger: Waterfall!"

The OP said, "The red warning sign is literally there. This isn't even about LNT, it is about not accidentally killing yourself."

Yosemite has specific rules around waterfalls to keep its visitors safe. The website stated, "Flowing water can look deceptively calm — but beware, even a meandering river can whisk someone away in an instant."

The website added that visitors should stay away from slippery rocks.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If you look closely at the sign in the image, you can see the sign warning visitors not to enter the water.

The Yosemite National Park Trips website noted that most drownings happen when visitors get caught in strong currents on top of the waterfall. It added that drowning is the leading cause of death at the park.

When visitors put themselves at risk, the search and rescue team has to risk their lives to save them. As the site notes: "In an average year, Yosemite park rangers conduct around 250 search-and-rescue operations, many of them at streams, lakes, and waterfalls."

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Unfortunately, as these numbers indicate, this image is not an isolated incident. Other park tourists ignored the warning sign for a photo op.

Visiting nature should increase your appreciation of it and your understanding of how ecosystems work. It shouldn't be an opportunity to exploit and put yourself in danger. Those safety rules are in place so you can enjoy your visit but also protect yourself and the park.

You can still enjoy your trip, but you should vacation responsibly. Besides respecting national parks, you can also think about how you get to your destination, go closer to home, and visit eco-friendly places.

Redditors in the comments had a lot to say about the disrespect these park visitors were showing for the safety rules.

One user said, "All they do is make the fence bigger or make more areas off-limits because they can't follow a simple safety rule."

Another Redditor had a solution for what to say to these visitors: "'Hey, the rangers are on their way. If they catch you, they'll confiscate your gear, fine you, and escort you out of the park.'"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.