Police make disturbing bust in sting operation at local restaurant — here's what they found

A wildlife trafficking case in India has led to the arrest of three individuals following a successful sting launched by police. The sting was set up after the police received a tip from the Wildlife Justice Commission.

What's happening?

As reported by Hub Network, Assam police made a disturbing discovery at a restaurant in Dibrugarh after stopping three alleged smugglers and searching their backpack.

Inside, they found 11 Tokay geckos — an endangered and highly trafficked lizard species — believed to be smuggled for illegal sale. According to the Special Task Force, the geckos were going to be sold for Rs 1 lakh each (around $1,100). While Tokay geckos are often kept as exotic pets in Western countries, they are also highly prized in Asia for medicinal purposes.

"As per the initial findings, these are scheduled-1 endangered species under Wildlife Protection Protection 1972. Once the identification is completed, we'll release them to their natural habitats," said divisional forest officer BV Sandeep, according to the Hindustan Times.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Beyond being illegal and cruel, wildlife trafficking threatens both ecosystems and public health, as well as pushing species, like the Tokay gecko, closer to extinction. Invasive species are often introduced through smuggling, and they can spread diseases within habitats, disrupt food chains, and threaten native species. This can lead to long-term damage that harms agriculture, local economies, and communities.

Exotic animal trafficking is also an issue of equity.

Trafficking often exploits rural and Indigenous communities, while the environmental damage it causes burdens everyone, especially the people who rely most directly on healthy ecosystems and agriculture. As conservation experts warn, biodiversity loss can threaten our food systems, weaken climate regulation and resilience, and increase the spread of zoonotic disease, which is when humans get diseases from animals.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Authorities in India have stepped up enforcement of wildlife protection laws and are working with conservation groups to monitor hotspots for trafficking through initiatives like the Counter Wildlife Trafficking program. Organizations like the Wildlife Trust of India and TRAFFIC are also raising awareness and pushing for stricter cross-border enforcement.

Individuals can help by learning more about illegal wildlife trade, reporting suspicious activity, and avoiding the purchase or promotion of exotic animals or products made from them. Supporting organizations that protect endangered species, like the World Wildlife Fund and Wildlife SOS, can also make a difference.

