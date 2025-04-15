  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man hit with severe penalties for illegal scheme in public forest — here's what's happening

This case is a reminder that public land belongs to all of us.

by Rachel Beyer
You probably don't hear much about timber theft, but it's a problem that causes more damage than you'd think, especially when it's on land that's supposed to be protected.

One case in West Virginia, as WCHS TV reported, shows how serious the consequences can get. A man was sentenced for cutting down trees on public land and selling them for profit, which raises a lot of questions about how we take care of shared green spaces and whether the people who damage them are being held accountable.

Jeff Allen Parsons, 28, pleaded guilty to destroying timber in Wayne County, where he and two other men removed trees from public forest land near East Lynn. Parsons was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to WCHS, and ordered to pay about $1,400 in restitution. The other two men involved still have pending charges.

The group reportedly damaged a metal gate to get vehicle access to the site and then cut and took timber without permission. This isn't the first time the area's public lands have been targeted for profit. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says timber theft is a growing issue across the state and often goes unreported.

The environmental damage from this kind of theft is hard to undo. Trees take years (and sometimes decades) to reach maturity. And when they're removed illegally, it doesn't just hurt the landscape.

It also impacts wildlife, soil health, and efforts to reduce carbon pollution. A single mature tree can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide a year, per the Arbor Day Foundation.

Other communities are stepping up to repair the damage from illegal or irresponsible land use by teaming up with organizations to implement restoration projects. For example, in Minnesota, forest crews are restoring native ecosystems overrun by invasive plants. 

This case is a reminder that public land belongs to all of us. And when it's exploited for short-term profit, the long-term cost usually falls on local communities and the environment.

x