Unlikely partnership forms for massive restoration project in the Amazon: 'This is a start'

"We always knew that for re.green to reach the size it wants, we would have to partner with landowners."

The Amazon rainforest is often called the "lungs of the planet," but decades of deforestation have severely damaged this vital ecosystem. Now, an ambitious reforestation startup is stepping in to change that — and it just teamed up with a major agribusiness to supercharge its efforts.

Re.green, a private equity-backed company with a mission to restore 1 million hectares of land in Brazil, has announced a partnership with Agro Penido, a large agribusiness firm, to reforest 600 hectares — about 1,482 acres — of degraded land. The project will bring back native Amazonian species and generate carbon credits, offering a promising model for large-scale restoration.

So, why does this matter? Turning deforested land back into lush rainforests isn't just about replanting trees — it's about rebuilding an entire ecosystem. The Amazon plays a crucial role in absorbing heat-trapping pollution, which helps regulate global temperatures. Scientists warn that if deforestation continues unchecked, the Amazon could reach a "tipping point" where it loses its ability to recover, leading to more extreme weather events worldwide.

"This is a start," said Caio Penido, one of Agro Penido's owners, about the re.green deal.

Projects such as this one are positively influential for global ecosystems. By partnering with landowners, re.green is expanding beyond simply purchasing land — it's creating a blueprint for how farmers and businesses can actively participate in conservation.

Re.green CEO Thiago Picolo sees this as just the beginning.

"Buying land is an important model, but we always knew that for re.green to reach the size it wants, we would have to partner with landowners and involve them in this business," he said in a statement.

The deal will do more than restore trees — it will also generate approximately 300,000 carbon credits over the next few decades, allowing companies to offset their pollution by investing in reforestation. These credits have already attracted major buyers, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, which are looking for high-quality offsets to meet their climate commitments.

Agro Penido, which grows soybeans, corn, and cotton, sees this as an opportunity to blend conservation with sustainable business. Penido called the project "a start" and hinted that the company may expand it to 1,200 hectares.

Reforestation alone won't solve deforestation, but such projects signal a shift toward more sustainable land management. By making conservation economically viable for farmers and businesses, re.green's model could inspire more landowners to follow suit.

With the Amazon under increasing pressure, this partnership is a welcome reminder that solutions exist — especially when businesses and conservationists work hand in hand.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.