Authorities investigate mysterious deaths of 5 tigers: 'Criminal cases would be filed'

Late June reports indicated that five tigers — an eleven-year-old mother and four cubs — were found dead within a wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka, India, suspected to have been poisoned by local villagers.

What's happening?

According to the Independent, poisoning cases sadly aren't uncommon among villagers who live near wildlife sanctuaries. By poisoning the carcasses of livestock animals like cows and goats, villagers target tigers through the prey that they ingest. Many farmers even put up electric fences around their land, causing the death of many a tiger as an unfortunate result.

The country as a whole has lost over 100 tigers in 2025 alone, which means the death count in these first seven months alone comes close to rivaling that across the whole of 2024, per the Economic Times. Sixty of this year's fatalities took place within wildlife sanctuaries — a statistic that calls into question the "refuge" quality of these designated spaces.

Ecological authorities are still launching their investigation, suspecting poisoning on the part of nearby residents and negligence on the part of sanctuary managers.

"If negligence by forest staff is found or if the death were caused by electrocution, poisoning or any other reason, criminal cases would be filed," stated Eshwar Khandre of the Karnataka state government.

Why is the loss of tigers concerning?

Although the relatively high tiger population in Karnataka might suggest otherwise, tigers are an endangered species, and the loss of large numbers can have devastating repercussions for the ecosystem. After all, tigers are known for population control through predation, keeping other species in balance.

Human urbanization and rising populations are already encroaching upon former forests, grasslands, and other uncultivated lands, putting various wildlife habitats at risk. In particular, when humans and wildlife live in such close vicinity, encounters between the two can prove uncomfortable for both parties, if not violent. In this case, the defensive measures villagers and farmers are taking to protect themselves in the event of a tiger confrontation are actually working to cause harm to tiger populations.

What's being done about wildlife encounters?

Allotting forested land for sanctuaries is a major step in the right direction when it comes to conserving the declining populations of tigers and other threatened forest species, but the presence of humans in close proximity produces its own set of wildlife-threatening challenges. As a result, taking measures to ensure some distance between wildlife refuges and local human communities can help mitigate any negative encounters.

