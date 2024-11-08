New study makes concerning discovery about the fate of primates: 'The current state ... is alarming'

This new research underscores the devastating impact of human-caused environmental changes on primates.

A new international study is turning attention to the impact of planetary warming on primates.

As reported by Phys.org, the study found the extinction risk of primate species is directly tied to weather changes, deforestation, ecosystem disruptions, and other devastating environmental shifts caused by climate change.

What's happening?

A team of biologists, scientists, and conservationists from around the globe recently joined to study the relationship between planetary warming and primate extinction. In a paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, the researchers detailed which primates are most at risk for extinction based on human-caused environmental changes.

The team analyzed data from 22,705 places where primates live, including regions of Africa, Asia, Madagascar, and the Neotropics — an area including Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Primate species studied include apes, monkeys, and lemurs.

The researchers looked at changes in rainfall and vegetation in primate habitats caused by planetary warming. The team also studied the characteristics and behaviors of primates in each region, including body size, daily habits, predators, and their evolutionary distinctiveness.

Through their work, the team documented 33 at-risk primate species that hadn't been previously identified as having a high extinction risk. The team also found that primates face different extinction levels and threats based on region and species. In particular, the researchers report that climate instability, forest loss, and body mass "significantly impact primate extinction risk."

The researchers also noted that planet-warming actions like deforestation, mining, and pollution put primates at risk through habitat destruction.

Why is this research important?

This new research underscores the devastating impact of human-caused environmental changes on primates. In the paper, the authors highlight the impact thriving primate species have on the ecosystems in which they live.

"Primates are crucial for maintaining ecosystem functionality through herbivory, seed dispersal, and pollination, serving as both prey and predators and even as ecosystem engineers," the authors wrote. "However, the current state of primate populations is alarming, with approximately 67% of primate species facing the threat of extinction and approximately 75% experiencing declining populations."

What's being done to prevent primate extinction?

Every step toward a cleaner climate is a step forward in protecting primates and their vulnerable habitats. Many conservation organizations are working to support primate populations as they struggle to adapt to climate shifts, including Neotropical Primate Conservation, The Jane Goodall Institute, Wildlife Conservation Society, and more.

In their paper, the researchers called for further work on climate risks to primate species, particularly the 33 at-risk species identified. They also called for global efforts to help support primate habitats.

"Our findings highlight the importance of climate change mitigation and forest protection strategies," the authors wrote. "Increasing the protection of large primates and reducing hunting are also essential."

