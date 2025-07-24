Camera in Thailand forest captures unbelievable encounter between rare bird and lurking predator: 'The balance of nature that still exists'

The video clocked in with just 19 seconds of action, but a lot happened.

New footage of a rare interspecies interaction out of Thailand is both compelling and a perfect illustration of the unmatchable insights trail cameras provide.

The Miami Herald profiled the short-yet-fascinating video, shared to Facebook by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

Though the post was written in Thai, Facebook's built-in translator indicated that the clip depicted a moment of friendship between creatures of two very different species at a wildlife sanctuary in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The video clocked in with just 19 seconds of action, but a lot happened. It began when a bird with stunning plumage trotted into the frame, giving viewers a brief view of its colorful feathers.

It was a great argus, which the Herald identified as a species of pheasant deemed internationally vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Indigenous to Southeast Asia, the great argus is known for its vibrant mating displays.

However, this great argus appeared anxious and jittery, immediately hightailing it toward a copse of trees and all but receding from view.

At that moment, a second animal — a slow-moving monitor lizard — ambled into the frame, tongue repeatedly flicking out in what looked like a hunt for food. In the background, the great argus skittered around the cluster of trees and into the brush, as if evading the lizard.

It wasn't the first time stunning footage of rare great argus behavior was captured at the same sanctuary. In May, the species' mating display was spotted via trail cam.

Trail cameras have been a game-changer for researchers as well as conservationists.

While the devices themselves aren't new, the advent of digital photography and advances such as solar-powered batteries and capacious, compact storage enable scientists and wildlife advocates to observe animal behavior 24/7 without disrupting, discouraging, or interfering with the creatures.

Sathawit Suwannarat, chief of the wildlife sanctuary, said in the post the "images reflect the balance of nature that still exists" in the forest, demonstrating that while the creatures "have different needs, they can coexist harmoniously."

Suwannarat emphasized how trail cams have facilitated better management of the preserve. He said the images don't just catch rare interactions — they also serve as a critical tool for monitoring the ecosystem and enable more comprehensive conservation planning.

