Authorities issue warning as disease quickly spreads through college campus: 'A considerable concern'

Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise at the University of Connecticut. As a result, researchers are urging students to take precautions as cases spread across campus, per a recent article by The Daily Campus.

What's happening?

UConn Extension, in partnership with CVMDL, recently launched a campaign to educate students and staff about the growing risk of tick bites. Their "Protecting People and Animals from Tick-Borne Diseases" fact sheet outlines practical steps for prevention, from checking pets regularly to avoiding tall grass.

"We live in a region where tick-borne illnesses are a considerable concern for human health, including students," experts from the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory said in a statement. The lab found that many ticks collected in recent years were carrying Lyme disease bacteria, and cases of Powassan virus — a rare, dangerous illness that affects the nervous system — are also increasing.

Tick season typically spans from spring to late fall, but researchers have observed that warmer winters are enabling some ticks to remain active year-round.

Symptoms of tick-borne infections can vary but may include headaches, fevers, vomiting, and even neurological complications such as seizures, per the CDC. Those who work with service animals, horses, or livestock are considered especially at risk.

Why are tick-borne illnesses important?

The spread of tick-borne illnesses poses a serious public health challenge. College campuses, where thousands of students and staff are all in one area, can be particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.

Left untreated, diseases like Lyme can cause long-term health issues, while the Powassan virus has been linked to severe neurological damage.

As the planet overheats, conditions are becoming more favorable for ticks to thrive and spread into new regions. What was once a seasonal issue is quickly becoming a year-round threat, stretching healthcare systems and putting more people at risk.

What's being done about the spread?

To fight back, UConn researchers are working to provide science-based guidance and expand testing capabilities. CVMDL offers tick identification and pathogen screening services, giving doctors and veterinarians the information they need to act quickly.

Experts also recommend simple protective steps such as wearing long pants outdoors, using repellents, and checking people and pets for ticks after spending time outside. Public health organizations are also investing in vaccines and treatments for Lyme disease, while local communities are adapting land management practices to reduce tick habitats.

