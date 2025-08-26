Newborn hospitalized with rare illness spread by insects: 'We have a couple problems here'

"It actually doesn't need to be attached for nearly as long."

A Massachusetts newborn spent several weeks in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare tick-borne illness.

What's happening?

Boston's WBZ News reported in early August that the five-week-old baby was diagnosed with Powassan virus, a rare disease spread by deer ticks.

The infant's family believes a tick may have bitten their daughter while on a family walk in their hometown of West Tisbury on the island of Martha's Vineyard. The baby was hospitalized with a high fever and then began experiencing seizures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other common symptoms of the virus include headaches and vomiting. Powassan virus can cause inflammation of the brain and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

As of August 19, there have been 29 confirmed cases of Powassan virus nationwide in 2025. Last year, there were 57 reported cases.

"We have a couple problems here with Powassan virus," Shira Doron, a medical doctor at Tufts Medical Center, told WBZ. "One is that it actually doesn't need to be attached for nearly as long as Lyme disease requires the tick to be attached for."

Why is this concerning?

Although Powassan virus is rare, the number of tick-related hospital visits has increased significantly this year compared to the three previous years, according to Massachusetts health officials.

That aligns with a recent Upstate Medical University study, which found that the number of human-tick interactions is increasing, as is the number of ticks testing positive for diseases such as Lyme, Babesiosis, and Anaplasmosis.

Tick season typically runs from spring to autumn, as the small arachnids thrive in warm, muggy environments. As human-created pollution causes our planet to warm, rising global temperatures may not only extend tick season but also enable ticks to spread locationally, allowing them to survive in regions that were previously too cold.

What can be done about tick-borne illnesses?

There are currently no vaccines to prevent the transmission of Powassan or medicines specifically designed to treat the virus, according to the CDC, although of course measures can be taken to address symptoms.

This differentiates Powassan from some more common tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease, which, as a bacterial infection, the CDC says can typically be treated by taking antibiotics for a few weeks.

Instead, preventing tick bites in the first place is the key when it comes to Powassan. Experts suggest using tick repellent, wearing pants and long sleeves, avoiding wooded areas, and thoroughly checking for ticks after spending time outside.

More broadly, supporting rich biodiversity may also be able to help to control tick populations and stymy the spread of disease.

