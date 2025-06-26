Experts issue urgent warning over dangerous diseases spreading in US this summer: 'Puts humans and pets at increased risk'

Spring to autumn is prime tick season, which arrives with its own set of concerns despite the pleasant weather. Unfortunately, experts warn that tick-borne diseases are on the rise, making the coming months potentially perilous for both you and your pets.

What's happening?

It's more than just Lyme disease — Upstate Medical University tick researcher Saravanan Thangamani recently established that the number of human-tick encounters is steadily increasing, as well as the proportion of ticks testing positive for Lyme, Babesiosis, Anaplasmosis, and more.

According to Thangamani's university release, Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis, while not as commonly associated with ticks in the past, have been on the rise for several years now.

"It is clear that Babesia-positive and Anaplasma-positive ticks are also emerging in addition to Lyme-disease-positive ticks," he explained. "This puts humans and pets at increased risk of acquiring a tick-borne disease. Based on the trend in tick submission I have observed thus far, I expect a tick season that is worse than the previous years."

In fact, ticks can transmit multiple pathogens with a single bite, and around one-third of the tick samples tested in Thangamani's lab were found to carry at least one kind.

Why is the rise in tick-based diseases concerning?

Lyme disease can manifest in the form of fever, chills, and headache, all in addition to the classic rash at the location of the initial bite. In the long term, the effects of Lyme may prove more severe, with symptoms ranging from heart palpitations to brain and spinal cord inflammation, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Likewise, Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis can evolve into life-threatening conditions, with the former interfering with blood cell counts and blood pressure, and the latter inducing respiratory problems and organ failure.

Most alarming of all may be the fact that there are no established vaccines against tick-borne diseases, so limiting tick exposure altogether is the only form of prevention available to you and your pets.

What's being done about ticks?

Vector-borne illnesses tend to thrive in periods of warmth, during which the seasonal humidity and changing rainfall patterns create exceptional breeding grounds for mosquitoes, ticks, and other pathogen-carrying organisms, according to the CDC. In particular, as our planet overheats under the strain of industrial carbon pollution, waste overflow, and other negligent human habits, Lyme and other such diseases will only become more common.

To avoid a nasty tick encounter this summer, be sure to wear long garments and check your skin, hair, and clothes for ticks before stepping inside your home. If you live in an especially tick-prone region, DEET-based products can repel their presence.

Meanwhile, although researchers are still exploring medical solutions for vector-borne illnesses, you can take steps to discourage tick populations in your area by making more eco-conscious decisions for your home, such as installing clean-energy options or taking public transportation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.