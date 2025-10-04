Experts issue warning amid concerning disease surge in US: 'Trending higher each month'

Maine is on track to break records with the number of tick-borne illnesses reported this year.

What's happening?

According to reporting from Spectrum News, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention's data shows that 2,900 cases of Lyme disease have been reported in 2025 thus far. Considering the entirety of cases reported in 2023 was 2,943, the state is on track to surpass that number by the end of the year.

The Maine CDC data also shows that other tick-borne illnesses, such as babesiosis and anaplasmosis, are on the rise. Additionally, more reported cases are coming in from further north along the Maine coast, indicating that ticks are spreading.

"When we look at the month-over-month comparisons between 2024 and 2025, we are trending higher each month in 2025," Megan Porter of the Maine CDC told Spectrum News.

Why are increased cases of tick-borne illnesses concerning?

In the United States, ticks carry a variety of diseases that can be transmitted to humans via bites. One of the more common illnesses transmitted by ticks is Lyme disease, which can leave people with long-term symptoms even after treatment, such as arthritis, general aches and pains, fatigue, and issues with memory.

An increase in the number of reported tick-borne illness cases will result in more people dealing with short-term and long-term illnesses, which can put a strain on their finances, as well as local health care systems. If illnesses become long-term or have lingering effects, people's ability to do their jobs or care for their families may be affected, causing further financial issues and stress.

Although an increased number of reported cases may be due to various factors, the overheating of our planet, caused by the continuous use of dirty energy, creates prime conditions for the spread of vector-borne illnesses. In the case of ticks, warmer temperatures throughout the year mean that ticks are active for a longer period, making it more likely that a person will pick up one of these parasites.

Porter explained the correlation between increased reports and warmer temperatures to Spectrum News: "It is complicated, but absolutely the fact that we're having winters that are slightly warmer."

How can I protect myself from tick bites?

The best way to help protect yourself from tick bites is to wear long sleeves and long pants when going outdoors as well as to apply an insect repellent.

Additionally, if you own a pet that goes outdoors, it's vital that you use tick control products with them, as ticks can attach themselves to the animal and come inside your home. Also, be sure you check your pets for ticks when they come back inside from being outdoors.

