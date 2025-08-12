Doctor raises red flag amid surge in one type of ER visit: 'Recognition is important'

Doctors across the United States are reporting a rise in tick bites and medical care associated with them this summer.

The trend has prompted health officials to remind people about tick prevention and removal. Higher numbers indicate the extent to which environmental changes affect public health.

What's happening?

Dr. Matt Harris at Northwell Medicine noticed an increase in tick removals while working at a summer youth camp in New York, according to NBC News.

But it's not just in New York where tick bites are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared troubling data.

The numbers in May (the typical peak month for hospital visits due to tick bites) reached 134 tick-related ER visits per 100,000 overall visits, according to the CDC, the highest since 2019.

Public awareness may be contributing to early care, Harris said in the NBC report. Patients are more likely to seek treatment for ticks when they're smaller or less engorged.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are more tick bites concerning?

A rise in tick-related incidents may also be due in part to a migration of ticks into more populated areas, as another expert cited by NBC noted.

Warmer temperatures and increased humidity also create favorable conditions for ticks to thrive, according to the report, and this may lead to longer tick seasons and put more people at risk.

An overheating planet could broaden the geographic range of ticks as well. This expansion of tick habitats increases the chances of human encounters.

Ticks can carry a variety of diseases, with Lyme disease being the most commonly diagnosed, per the Mayo Clinic. About half a million people are diagnosed with or treated for the disease every year, per the CDC.

Not all tick bites result in infection, but the longer a tick remains attached, the higher the risk.

The potential transmission of diseases from tick bites is a public health concern that has resulted in more ER visits, tests, and treatments for tick-borne illnesses.

What can I do to help prevent tick bites?

Protecting yourself, your family, and your friends from tick bites is crucial.

When outdoors, especially in grassy or wooded areas, use insect repellent. Consider wearing long pants and long sleeves as well. After returning indoors, perform a thorough self-check for any ticks on your skin.

If you find a tick, proper removal is key to reducing the risk of infection.

Use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin's surface as possible. Then, pull away from the skin with steady, even pressure. Avoid squeezing the tick's body, as this can increase the risk of infection.

Harris emphasized that "recognition is important," as is quick removal. It's not a typical 911 emergency unless severe symptoms develop, but you should call your doctor or visit an urgent care clinic for more moderate bites.

Following these simple precautions can help individuals reduce their risk of tick bites. Awareness, prevention, and attention will ensure healthier outdoor experiences for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.