Sweeping phenomenon called 'tile whipping' takes nation by storm: 'It also makes you happier'

"We want to go from grey to green."

In recent years, the Netherlands has embraced a growing trend that's taken the nation by storm: tegelwippen, or "tile whipping."

What started as a creative initiative to transform urban spaces into greener areas has evolved into a national movement that's about much more than landscaping. Every year, residents compete to replace paving slabs in their gardens with plants, trees, and flowers, transforming their outdoor spaces and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

The competition runs from March 21 to Oct. 31, with nearly 200 municipalities across the country participating. The goal is to swap out concrete tiles for greenery and document the change with photos.

Local authorities lend a hand by collecting the old tiles and delivering plants through "tile taxis." In 2024, a record-breaking 5.5 million paving slabs were replaced, showing just how widely the initiative has been embraced.

But tegelwippen is about more than aesthetics. It's a response to the environmental challenges the Netherlands faces, particularly the risk of flooding from heavy rainfall.

Replacing hard concrete with plants helps improve urban drainage by allowing rainwater to be absorbed naturally, reducing strain on the country's sewer systems. The new greenery also provides much-needed habitats for wildlife and cools the environment during hot summer months.

The success of tegelwippen is a testament to the power of community-driven change. With millions of tiles removed each year, the competition demonstrates how small efforts can lead to significant environmental benefits.

What started as a simple landscaping challenge has turned into a movement that's reshaping the Netherlands. Tegelwippen is creating greener, more sustainable cities while strengthening the connection between people and the environment.

"When tiles are replaced by grass, flower beds, trees and facade gardens, the Netherlands becomes more climate-proof, more comfortable for insects and animals, cooler on hot days and much more beautiful," said Frank Lee, the creative agency behind the competition. "We want to go from grey to green. Because it also makes you happier."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.