New energy initiative aims to revolutionize home affordability: 'Our members and their communities benefit'

One of the United States' largest municipal solar initiatives is now online and operational — serving 12 cities in, fittingly, the Sunshine State.

The Rice Creek Solar Energy Center, located in northeastern Putnam County, is the third solar site opened by the Florida Municipal Solar Project, one of the largest municipal solar initiatives in the country. The Florida Municipal Power Agency coordinates each site, contracting with a private solar operator to build and maintain the facility, and several municipal member-owners purchase the power generated there.

This newest facility in Rice Creek consists of 213,000 solar panels, which provide energy for 14,000 Florida households across 12 participating counties, according to reporting from Electrek.

Jacob Williams, FMPA's general manager, said, per Electrek: "By working together, our members and their communities benefit from additional solar-powered energy that's both cost-effective and carbon-free."

Origis Energy, the contractor that operates the site, echoed the sentiment. "We are honored to support this FMPA work," said managing director Josh Teisigir. "Long-term agreements for solar generation, including for Rice Creek Solar, provide a stable rate base contributing to lower and more predictable customers' bills."

And according to the FMPA's website, it's just getting started. The state's existing three solar farms already power approximately 60,000 households, and construction is already underway for a fourth. In fact, it's planning to expand to seven facilities in the next several years, increasing its total output from 300 megawatts to 525.

This model of municipal solar is expanding around the country, with projects popping up from San Antonio to Indiana; Chicago sources much of its electricity from the largest solar farm east of the Mississippi.

Proponents of solar, especially affordable community-driven solar models, point to its cost efficiency and low environmental impact as key motives for investment. And the more it expands, the more affordable it becomes. The Department of Energy reported that, between 2010 and 2023, the cost of energy fell by over 70% for solar customers.

Even if you don't live in an area with municipal solar power yet, you can look into joining a community-operated solar program or invest in your own home solar panel system. Check out resources like EnergySage's free calculator to see what incentives you might qualify for based on your location.

