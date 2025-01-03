Memphis launches first-of-its-kind initiative to make city more 'resilient' — here's what it will do

"Our commitment to creating a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for Memphis has officially begun."

Memphis, Tennessee, recently announced a new nonprofit financial institution dedicated to environmentally sustainable projects called the Green Bank.

On Oct. 29, the Memphis Metropolitan Land Bank Authority launched the Green Bank. The organization proudly announced the revolutionary initiative, which seeks to help Memphis grow and evolve with the environment in mind.

An MMLBA news release explained that the Green Bank will support energy efficiency, green infrastructure, clean energy, and more. The Tennessee Valley Authority made this initiative possible with $150,000 in seed funding.

🗣️ How much cash back would it take for you to switch to an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Green Bank plans to start a handful of exciting programs. This will include energy-efficient home retrofits, small business upgrades, and green infrastructure projects.

Helpful home retrofits can include adding heat pumps, electric stoves, and better insulation. Small business upgrades can feature similar changes, such as installing solar panels. This incredible step forward will uplift the city in countless ways.

Homeowners and business owners can save money on utility bills and get financial assistance with major upgrades. For example, the Green Bank can partially or completely cover the cost of replacing gas appliances with electric ones so Memphis residents can reap the benefits of modern appliances without breaking the bank. These projects will stimulate economic growth to help the city thrive.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Furthermore, a commitment to the environment also means a commitment to public health. Green infrastructure equals more trees throughout the city, improving air quality for everyone.

The Green Bank isn't just about funding, either. The organization also prioritizes "education and awareness around energy and environmental resources," according to the release. These improvements will lead to reduced pollution, making Memphis kinder to Earth.

"Our commitment to creating a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for Memphis has officially begun," MMLBA President and CEO Michael Harris said, according to WKNO 91.1.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said, "Working together, we can prioritize our environmental stewardship and improve the quality of life for all our residents."

The statement embodies the Green Bank's mission: to enhance Memphis for its people and the planet.

The release notes that it's a community effort. Its success depends on the participation of residents, local businesses, and organizations. The mayor said the Green Bank "demonstrates our community's commitment to sustainability," so Memphis might look greener soon.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



