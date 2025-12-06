Gardener caught by surprise after noticing 'stick with eyes' in backyard: 'He wants to talk to you'

Most gardeners keep an eye out for weeds, wilting leaves, or maybe the occasional wandering critter — but one backyard gardener in Australia recently discovered a much more surprising visitor perched just a few feet away.

A Redditor shared the moment in r/AustralianBirds after turning their head mid-yardwork and locking eyes with what first looked like a small tree branch. Except it wasn't a branch at all — it was a tawny frogmouth sitting calmly at eye level. The post has since taken off, grabbing attention for the bird's uncanny camouflage and the poster's startled reaction.

The photo shows the tawny blending perfectly into the surrounding branches, prompting one commenter to famously remark: "That's just a stick with eyes."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, the bird sits motionless — the kind of moment that reminds gardeners why rewilding their outdoor spaces with native plants can lead to magical encounters like this. Native gardens mimic local ecosystems, creating food, shelter, and resting spots for creatures like tawny frogmouths, pollinators, and other beneficial wildlife.

Unlike high-maintenance monoculture lawns, native yards are cheaper to maintain, dramatically reduce water use, and save hours of mowing and fertilizing each month. Even small swaps — such as incorporating native shrubs, adding patches of clover or buffalo grass, or trying low-maintenance xeriscaping — can bring these environmental and personal benefits.

By replacing part of a traditional lawn with regionally appropriate species, homeowners can support pollinators that help safeguard our food supply while also lowering monthly water bills. Plus, as this gardener discovered, the physical evidence is unmistakable: native-friendly yards attract life.

Reddit commenters couldn't get enough of the backyard surprise.

One joked, "He wants to talk to you about your lawn care and maintenance." Another called the bird the "Australian bird of the year … just out seeking validation." Several others simply admired the moment, with one writing, "That's a prime shot! Sigh. I love Tawnys."

Even in a small backyard, a little rewilding goes a long way — sometimes all the way to a face-to-face encounter with a very polite "stick with eyes."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.