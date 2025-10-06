  • Home Home

Gardener captures delightful video of backyard visitors enjoying water feature: 'This is pure dopamine'

by Thomas Godwin
"Love it."

Photo Credit: iStock

There's little in this world more delightful than putting something together, especially in your own yard, which draws in the local wildlife. A Redditor posted an example of this in the r/gardening subreddit, using a simple water bowl next to some tomato vines. 

The bowl in the clip was being swarmed with what looks like common sparrows, the OP characterizing the brief clip with: "This is pure dopamine."

Taken this summer during big heat period. Glad to see the water I put is useful and not just evaporating.
byu/Ultralapin ingardening

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Natural gardens, like these, with or without a bird bath, are sprouting up all over the country, as many Americans embrace the idea of rewilding their lawns with native species or completely switching to a natural garden.

It makes sense, considering the general hardiness of plants native to their respective regions and the amount of savings and low maintenance involved. As natives, these plants typically need less water, are more resilient, and offer homeowners a unique, beautiful aesthetic.

Native plants are also far more adept at drawing in pollinators, especially when a bird bath is part of the equation. This is more necessary than most realize. 

Over 22% of native pollinator species, including bees, butterflies, moths, flower flies, bats, hummingbirds, etc., are at risk, according to a research article published in PNAS. There's a growing biodiversity issue that extends well beyond just the U.S. 

Of course, efforts to reverse pollinator decline are underway nationwide, but even a small native garden helps. Traditional monoculture lawns are nowhere near as productive in terms of the biodiversity cycle. 

Monoculture lawns are exactly what they sound like, with a single species of grass, little food or habitat for local wildlife and pollinators, and a high level of dependence. 

Significant resources are necessary to sustain them, ultimately polluting groundwater and increasing polluting gases in the process.

Short clips like the above post do much to spread the word and present ideas to others. For instance, one response post reflected a desire to install a bird bath of their own: "Love it. I need to set up something here. Basically no water in town when it doesn't rain. The stormwater system drains it all away."

Others just enjoyed the clip for what it presents: "This is beautiful, thank you for sharing."

x