Homeowner captures striking images of wild backyard visitors: 'Wow'

A Reddit user's garden just got wild. After letting their yard grow naturally, one homeowner discovered a few massive, unexpected guests lounging among the plants.

In their post, shared on the subreddit r/GardenWild, they included striking close-up shots of kangaroos in their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"There were another 10 or so on the grass, and they are grazers and typically only eat grasses," the homeowner said.

Commenters were quick to chime in with admiration and excitement.

"We do not see enough Australian wildlife here, thank you for sharing," one wrote.

"Wow, you got some big rabbits there," another joked.

Encounters like this are becoming more meaningful as biodiversity declines globally.

According to the United Nations, Earth's overheating is making it harder for many species to survive, destroying habitats and disrupting ecosystems.

Native plants — like the plants this Reddit poster has — play a crucial role in reversing those losses by providing food and shelter to local wildlife, from caterpillars and butterflies to birds and pollinators.

Homeowners who swap manicured lawns for native plants often find their gardens buzzing and crawling with life. Another homeowner was amazed to find a box turtle snacking on their native greenery, a perfect example of how restoring natural habitats, even on a small scale, invites biodiversity to thrive. Others have found surprises ranging from snapping turtle nests to grasshoppers, all drawn by the right mix of native plants.

Rewilding your lawn with native species doesn't just help nature — it helps your wallet, too.

Native lawns require far less water, fertilizer, and mowing than traditional grass lawns, which means homeowners save time, money, and energy in the long run. They're also more resilient to drought and extreme heat events, which NASA reports are becoming longer and more severe each year.

If you're inspired to attract some "wow"-worthy wildlife of your own, you can upgrade your yard to house native plants for a sustainable lawn.

If you're inspired to attract some "wow"-worthy wildlife of your own, you can upgrade your yard to house native plants for a sustainable lawn.