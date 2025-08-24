Researchers sound alarm over concerning health risks on swine farms: 'Especially striking'

For agricultural workers at swine farms, just breathing can disrupt gut health, leading to problems such as leaky gut, according to a new study.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside found that inhaling hog farm dust alters the gut microbiome and impairs intestinal function, including increasing chances of developing "leaky gut," according to a news release. This builds on previous research that tied the inhalation of agricultural dust to airway inflammation.

The researchers exposed mice to hog dust intranasally for three weeks. The test subjects showed a significant decline in beneficial bacteria along with decreased levels of critical compounds such as riboflavin and nicotinic acid in their guts.

"What's especially striking is the impact we observed on the gut microbiome and metabolism," first author Meli'sa Crawford said.

Why is this study important?

According to the scientists, their paper adds to a growing body of evidence that links pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations to detrimental impacts on multiple organ systems.

And this is just one of many dangers that agricultural workers face. For instance, farmers in Maine are worried about their health after discovering their land was contaminated with PFAS, or "forever chemicals," because of the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer. Testing found high levels of these chemicals in the bloodstreams of farmers and their families.

Plus, rising heat is threatening farm workers, with one study predicting agricultural labor productivity will drop significantly in key food production regions such as Pakistan and India by the end of the century.

What's being done about the threats facing farm workers?

The authors of the new study advocate for improved workplace protections for agricultural workers.

When it comes to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, states are pushing for regulations on sewage sludge as a fertilizer. For instance, New York lawmakers are vying for a ban.

And researchers are encouraging the use of agrivoltaics, a crop-growing method that plants solar panels into farmland. In addition to generating clean energy and even helping plants grow better, these arrays can offer much-needed shade to farm workers.

