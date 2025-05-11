Lawmakers push historic ban on hazardous chemical threatening US farmlands: 'The risks are too enormous to do nothing'

"Our soil, water, and food are not expendable."

Some New York lawmakers are coming together to ban a substance used in farming that contains PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

According to CBS Albany, the leaders joining forces come from both sides of the aisle. Leading the charge are Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dr. Anna Kelles. They are calling for a ban on biosolids, which are toxic sewage sludge, on farmland.

The Senate and Assembly bills would ban biosolid use for five years. It would also "require soil and groundwater testing, and establish a program to assist farmers affected by contamination," per CBS Albany.

Other states have already banned the use of biosolids in farmland, including Connecticut and Maine.

While biosolids are used as a cheaper alternative to fertilizers and do include nutrients, they can contain harmful contaminants, including heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, industrial waste, and PFAS.

According to The Guardian, the biosolids come from treatment plants. The water from toilets gets treated and discharged, and then what's left stays in the treatment plant. However, since it's expensive to dispose of what's left, it has increasingly been used as fertilizer for farmland.

As a consequence, it's making people sick and contaminating drinking water, and crops, livestock, and humans are getting exposed to these toxic substances.

Sen. Harckham said, "The time to find a way forward without PFAS is right now because the environmental and public health risks are too enormous to do nothing."

New York has already banned PFAS in clothing and food packages, so these bills would be another avenue to limit people's exposure to the harmful chemicals.

While these lawmakers are working to ban biosolids, you can also use your voice to ensure harmful chemicals are not being used in your state's farmlands by speaking to your representatives.

Claire Walsh Winsler from Environmental Advocates NY said, "Our soil, water, and food are not expendable. We need to end sludge spreading to give New Yorkers peace of mind."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.