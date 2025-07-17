Farmers forced to shut down operations after discovering devastating health risk: 'I am hoping this will help us better understand'

Maine farmers are worried about their health and that of their families after state regulators discovered that more than 80 farms were contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

Farmers like Adam Nordell, who spoke with News Center Maine, used PFAS-laced municipal sludge on fields as a fertilizer for years. Now, he has been forced to shut down his organic vegetable and grain operation, and his family members have high levels of PFAS — also known as forever chemicals — in their blood. He told the news site that they're worried about the long-term health impacts of years of exposure to contaminated dust from tilling and plowing as well. Contaminated dust could have also reached other properties, putting others in danger.

Meanwhile, Caleb Goossen, a crop production and conservation specialist with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, is embarking on a study that will look into how soil particles contaminated with forever chemicals can become airborne. The scientists hope that the data they collect will provide better information to Maine farmers affected by contamination as they transition to new livelihoods, such as switching to new crops or installing solar panels. At the same time, they want to keep that contaminated soil intact.

"I am hoping this will help us better understand personal exposure risk for anyone working on a farm or near a contaminated farm," Goossen told News Center Maine, adding that they want to look into how much disturbance is related to any new endeavor. "How much does it take for a one-time transition, like a transition to solar panels or something like that?"

Why is PFAS concerning?

PFAS describes a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that are used in products like non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foams. They have been linked to a range of health concerns, including cancer, poor immunity, and reproductive disorders.

The conundrum faced by Maine's farmers is part of a larger trend regarding the use of toxic PFAS-laden sludge in fields nationwide. For instance, a third-generation cattle rancher in Michigan, whose property was found to be contaminated with sludge fertilizer in 2020, had a health advisory placed on his beef. A community in Pennsylvania is grappling with PFAS-contaminated water that is likely linked to sewage sludge spread on nearby fields in the 1980s.

What's being done about PFAS?

In addition to the research being conducted by Goossen's team, some lawmakers are looking at banning the use of sewage sludge on fields. So far, Maine is the only state to have outright banned its application, according to The New York Times. However, lawmakers in other states, such as Texas and Oklahoma, have proposed certain limitations on its use, and one town in New York is inching closer to a ban.

Plus, some states have enacted legislation targeting PFAS in some of the everyday products we use. For instance, New Hampshire lawmakers recently banned ski, board, and boat waxes containing these chemicals.

Scientists are also working on ways to break these chemicals down before they have a chance to harm humans or the environment. For instance, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process, and scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

