Veterinarians make alarming discovery after operating on swan with lump in its neck: 'Ghost gear'

by Simon Sage
"They will be served an instant ban."

Photo Credit: iStock

An abandoned fishing hook was recently found lodged in a swan's throat, according to Sussex World

What's happening?

Volunteers from West Sussex Wildlife Protection were called to Chichester Lakeside Holiday Park to examine a female swan caught in an abandoned fishing line. While the swan managed to free itself, it had a lump in its neck. The first veterinarians who examined the swan were unable to clear the swan's throat, but a specialist at a nearby swan sanctuary was able to operate and remove the fishing hook. The swan is now recovering. 

Why is fishing line important?

Abandoned fishing lines routinely result in animal injuries like these. While a threat at the local level, commercial fishing is equally damaging. Abandoned "ghost gear" poses a massive ecosystem danger at sea. Between 500,000 and 1 million tons of fishing gear is abandoned in the world's oceans annually.

In addition to animals suffering from getting caught in fishing gear, the plastics also shed particles, which, over time, find their way back into our food streams. When ingested, microplastics can pose a range of risks to endocrine, immune, circulatory, digestive, renal, and reproductive health. 

What's being done about abandoned fishing gear?

To care for wildlife caught in fishing gear, it's possible to take local action by volunteering with or donating to animal rescue organizations.

Chichester Lakeside Holiday Park managers are committed to new precautions to diminish future entanglements.

"We will be getting new, dedicated tackle disposal bins installed at key points around the lakes as soon as possible, along with clear signage to remind anglers of their responsibility to fish responsibly and to protect the wildlife that shares the site," they said in a statement, per Sussex World. "In addition, if our team catches anyone discarding tackle or fishing equipment in an improper manner, they will be served an instant ban from fishing our lakes."

