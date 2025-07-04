Passerby makes heartbreaking discovery while walking along lakefront: 'You just know that he struggled'

"They're so strong, they're so majestic, and they're so powerful."

A protected bird was found dead in an eastern Kansas lake after getting caught in a fishing line, according to The Lawrence Journal-World.

What's happening?

A great blue heron died after getting trapped underwater because its wing was caught by a fishing line that was wrapped around a tree at Lone Star Lake.

Game wardens who came to retrieve the body confirmed that these sorts of deaths have been seen before, with similar incidents in Florida, California, and Tennessee. The wardens said that dependent offspring can also die if a mother gets caught in a line.

"You just know that he struggled," said Jeff Lewis, who found the bird in Kansas, per The Lawrence Journal-World. "They're so strong, they're so majestic, and they're so powerful."

Why is fishing line important?

Lost fishing equipment, dubbed "ghost gear," is a threat to wildlife and humans alike. Over 1 million tons of fishing gear is abandoned in the sea annually. About half of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is ghost gear.

While direct physical entanglement is a big issue, abandoned fishing line contributes to the more insidious threat of microplastics as well. As the lines degrade over time, they shed particles that end up in the fish we catch and eat.

When humans ingest microplastics, they contribute to immune, endocrine, and reproductive problems.

What's being done about ghost gear?

It's possible to take local action against fishing entanglements by supporting animal rescue organizations. For example, Kansas is host to opportunities at the Humane Society, KC Pet Project, and the Wichita Animal Action League.

Despite the harrowing experience, Lewis bore no ill will towards fishers, but he has been working to change sensibilities.

"They just think, 'Oh, I'll cut it loose; I've got another lure," Lewis said, per The Lawrence Journal-World. "I want people to fish out here. I want them to have fun."

