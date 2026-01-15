  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials thrilled as trail cameras capture remarkable images of iconic creatures: 'Reflects a healthy forest'

"Such presence is natural."

by Veronica Booth
Officials observed promising wildlife movement in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, signaling a thriving ecosystem.

Photo Credit: iStock

The India Tribune and NIT News reported in mid-December that sanctuary trail cameras and field observations showed leopard, sambar, jackal, and other wildlife activity. The Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary is a 6,400-acre space established as protected land in 1998 due to its wide variety of flora and fauna. 

Substantial conservation efforts in the region have reduced sand and soil erosion around Sukhna Lake and improved forest cover. These efforts have created habitats for countless species like butterflies, monkeys, porcupines, pangolins, and spotted deer. 

The sanctuary aims to protect wildlife and promotes responsible eco-tourism, inviting people to explore the rich region. This creates awareness about the importance of conservation and educates people on the area's ecosystems. 

However, it's essential that people stay safe when they visit the sanctuary, which is why these trail cameras and field surveys are so important. They allow researchers to monitor conservation efforts and population growth to inform tourism guidelines and help struggling species like tigers bounce back.

Sanctuary officials assess species activity to provide visitors with helpful information on how to stay safe and be respectful. They're setting up "Dos and Don'ts" awareness boards and warning signage throughout the sanctuary to keep visitors informed. 

Saurabh Kumar, the chief wildlife warden at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, told the Tribune, "Keeping in view the safety of the general public as well as wildlife, the Forest Department is preparing Standard Operating Procedures, in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for visitor management in the sanctuary and other related matters."

Wildlife conservation remains the top priority, and the trail cameras are an indispensable tool for tracking animal activity. For example, they've allowed researchers in  South Africa to spot jackals for the first time in 170 years.

Kumar stated, "Such presence is natural and reflects a healthy forest ecosystem," so these recorded sightings are a reason to celebrate.

If you visit Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, be sure to adhere to all safety guidelines and be respectful of the wildlife. You should also report any wildlife sightings to help researchers better track species success and activity.

