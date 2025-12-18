  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled as trail camera captures first-of-its-kind footage of species not seen in 170 years: 'Worthy of celebration'

"The discovery is the result of years of collaboration."

by Cassidy Lovell
A trail camera in South Africa captured an incredible photo of a local leopard, marking the first sighting in 170 years.

Photo Credit: iStock

This animal sighting in South Africa is giving researchers hope for the future.

A trail camera captured an incredible photo of a local leopard, and it marked "the first confirmed sighting in 170 years," according to Time Out Cape Town.

The camera, which was set up in West Coast National Park, caught the curious creature peering into the lens and pacing about.

"The discovery is the result of years of collaboration between the Landmark Leopard and Predator Project, South African National Parks, the University of the Western Cape, Saldanha Bay Municipality, and multiple private landowners aimed at monitoring and protecting the species," per Time Out. "They are all working to restore wildlife corridors between Cape Town and the Berg River."

Trail cameras are just one of many invaluable tools conservationists use to assess and protect endangered species.

Over 47,000 species are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the rapidly changing climate is accelerating risks.


Habitat loss, often caused by human activities such as deforestation and urbanization, is the leading driver of extinction. More frequent and severe extreme weather events such as heat waves, cold snaps, floods, and more are also squeezing species. 

To support endangered animals, conservationists are doing their best to protect, preserve, and restore natural habitats. 

Seeing this leopard isn't just good luck; it's tangible proof that conservation efforts are paying off.

"The return of the leopard to West Coast National Park underscores the success of long-term conservation partnerships and highlights the importance of continued collaboration to ensure that this remarkable recovery endures," the park stated, per Briefly. "This result is worthy of celebration."

Other countries are celebrating their own conservation successes, too. Trail cameras have caught red pandas returning to rural Nepal, the only bison herd left in Thailand, and a brown bear along the Belarus border.

