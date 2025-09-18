Trail cameras capture rare footage of stunning creatures in wildlife reserve: 'Umbrella species'

Trail cameras in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Rabam, Thailand, captured footage of two tigers. The announcement was made by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation on Aug. 27 and reported in The Miami Herald.

The tigers were spotted on July 23, just before midnight, and were located at the entrance of the Khao Nang Ram Wildlife Research Station. The video shows one tiger resting and the other calmly exploring the surroundings.

This type of video is rare not only because the wild tiger population in Thailand is under 300 as of July 2024, but also because most captured images and videos show tigers trying to evade the camera.

Tigers are one of the most famous cats in the world and have been greatly affected by habitat loss, extreme weather, human-wildlife conflict, and the illegal wildlife trade. Over the last 120 years, wild tiger populations have dropped 95% and are considered extinct in many countries, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Tigers are considered an "umbrella species," meaning their survival is crucial to keeping the environment around them healthy. Without tigers and other large animals, smaller cats and other prey species' populations can grow out of control, which can lead to overgrazing and damage to the land.

For the first time in conservation history, tiger numbers are on the rise, and trail cameras are a big part of monitoring population growth with minimal human intervention. Trail cameras are an essential part of wildlife conservation, as they not only track current animal populations to perform research, but they can also stop and apprehend poachers.

Trail cameras have also helped spot a silverback chevrotain in Vietnam, a Javan leopard in Indonesia, and a lion in the Central African Republic.

When investors and wildlife organizations have research and video proof, they are more likely to secure funding for sanctuaries, parks, and rehabilitation projects.

