Government faces growing crisis as cattle die due to unexpected cause — here's what's happening

A rising number of stray cattle in Delhi are consuming plastic waste, triggering a growing health crisis impacting traffic, sanitation, and even political leadership.

What's happening?

As The New Indian Express reported, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was delayed on her way to the state assembly after her convoy was blocked by cows — many chewing on plastic waste.

As Delhi has rapidly expanded, pastures and grazing lands that once supported livestock have disappeared. Many cattle, once essential to rural households, are now abandoned when they stop producing milk or become too expensive to care for. With limited access to food, cattle have turned to roaming the streets, foraging through piles of roadside waste — much of it plastic, despite bans on single-use plastics in place.

According to local veterinarians, cow shelters known as gaushalas are increasingly overwhelmed and under-resourced. Combined with strict slaughter and cattle trading laws in the majority Hindu country, the situation is worsening.

Why is the plastic crisis among cattle concerning?

The issue has become so widespread that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies have struggled for years to contain it. In the meantime, residents face daily hazards — from aggressive bulls in marketplaces to severe traffic jams during peak hours.

Stray cows have been found with pounds of plastic in their stomachs, including bags, wrappers, and bottle caps, which can lead to internal blockages, chronic pain, and even death. As recently reported, plastic buildups in cattle's stomachs can lead to a decline in milk yield and quality and introduce toxic elements. These microplastics can be passed from animals to people, with potential risks such as inflammation, endocrine disruption, and gastrointestinal issues.

Plastic pollution is a global threat, but in urban centers like Delhi, it's turning into a public health issue. When cattle eat plastic, their suffering spills over into the broader community, contaminating food markets, clogging roads, and straining already limited municipal resources.

Ultimately, it is delaying progress toward a cleaner, safer future for all.

What's being done to address the plastic crisis in cattle?

Policy proposals include stronger enforcement of plastic bans and better support for urban cattle shelters. Local leaders are also calling for more coordination between agencies.

Broader plastic solutions are emerging, but slowly. Stories like this one show the scale of the problem with plastics in our soil, while others prove that through new methods, real change is possible if we focus on solving the problem with enough innovation and emerging technologies.

In the meantime, individual action matters. Reducing single-use plastics at home is one of the easiest and most powerful ways to help. Helpful guides around using less plastic can offer simple steps to keep waste out of landfills — and out of the stomachs of vulnerable animals and food sources.

