Veterinarian issues warning over alarming findings inside cattle and goats: 'The toxic elements ... cannot be removed'

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time experts have discussed the problem of animals consuming plastics left on roadsides.

Goats, cattle, and plastic don't exactly mix well. In India, a number of the animals have required surgery after consuming plastic waste. Unfortunately, goats and cows eating plastic isn't a new phenomenon in the country.

What's happening?

The Times of India reported in late March that since the start of 2025, seven goats and five cows that had consumed plastic waste in Chamarajanagar district had then required surgery to remove the items from their stomachs.

The outlet said veterinarians typically see around two to four such cases each month. Vets reportedly removed not only plastic waste but also "metal pieces, metal wires, and other sharp objects" from the goats and cattle in this case.

The district has a ban on single-use plastics, but plastic cups, utensils, and other items still end up tossed along roadsides, where animals can get into the rubbish, perhaps looking for food. This is, of course, true in so many parts of the world.

"Plastic builds up in their stomachs, preventing the animals from properly digesting food," Dr. Murthy explained to The Times of India. "It also results in a decline in milk yield and quality, as the nutritional value of milk depends on what cows are fed. The toxic elements in such cow's milk cannot be removed if they are fed plastic." Murthy serves as the chief veterinarian at Chamarajanagar district animal husbandry department polyclinic.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time experts have discussed the problem of animals like cows consuming plastics left on roadsides in India. The Independent, for example, reported on the issue back in 2019.

Why is animal consumption of plastic concerning?

Goats and cows that consume plastic can experience stomach or intestinal issues, including digestive problems, malnutrition, and death. Surgical intervention can also put a financial burden on their owners, and if the animals die, livelihoods can be further impacted.

Humans may be impacted by animal consumption of plastic in other ways, too. As the chief veterinarian pointed out, animals such as goats and cows that ingest plastic can experience a decline in the quantity and quality of milk they produce. In addition to the possible impacts of microplastics on the animals themselves, it's possible that microplastics could be passed from animals to people via contaminated milk.

While research into the potential effects on humans is ongoing and scientists can't yet definitively speak to all the consequences of exposure, The Guardian published a report in 2022 showing that microplastics had been found in animal milk and meat products. Consumption of microplastics has been linked with health concerns in people, such as hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and an increased risk for cardiovascular problems.

Goats and cows aren't the only animals winding up with plastics in their bodies, either. National Geographic reported in 2018 that "millions of animals are killed by plastics every year … . Nearly 700 species, including endangered ones, are known to have been affected by plastics." Plastics in our oceans can entangle marine life, and of course materials that start in one location can be swept into the sea or other fragile settings, with the potential to disrupt delicately balanced ecosystems.

What can be done about plastic pollution?

A representative of a farmers' advocacy organization has called for stricter policies to address plastic waste in Chamarajanagar district.

According to The Times of India, Mahesh Prabhu said, "I request the district administration and city civic body to implement tough measures, including banning grazing in the streets of Chamarajanagar, and to step up measures to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic covers and materials."

As for the rest of the world, more individuals, small businesses, corporations, and governments can do their parts to reduce single-use plastics and plastic waste in general. Important developments and steps can include recycling innovations, public commitments, and personal swaps for more sustainable products, as well as just consuming less when possible.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.