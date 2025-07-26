Experts issue urgent PSA to boat owners as devastating species takes over major water bodies: 'A ... red flag'

"In every lake where it exists, there has been a reduction in native plants."

Invasive algae have taken over some lakes and rivers in Indiana, causing issues for people and aquatic wildlife.

What's happening?

The South Bend Tribune reported that the invasive alga starry stonewort has infested many lakes and rivers in the state. The algae fill in shallow areas from the bottom of the lake to the surface.

The alga originated in Europe and was brought to North America via ship ballasts. It often hitches a ride on boats, boat trailers, canoes, kayaks, and other aquatic vessels.

Eric Fischer, the aquatic invasive species supervisor at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said, "It's a pretty good red flag when the first time we find it is off of a boat ramp or marina or a place where someone can put a canoe in."

High levels of phosphorus in the water caused by agricultural runoff, fallen leaves, and fertilizer from nearby homes encourage algae growth. It grows rapidly, needing just a half-inch fragment of the plant to regenerate.

Why is the algae a problem?

Starry stonewort compromises boat and beach access for locals. People also have to deal with the hassle of removing the algae from their vessels.

Jim Donahoe, who owns the local company Aquatic Weed Control, explained that the algae "changes the environment of a lake," per SBT.

Fischer said, "In every lake where it exists, there has been a reduction in native plants."

The invasive algae push out other aquatic plants, as well as fauna like fish. He even noted that the algae can prevent fish from accessing habitats where they nest, possibly threatening the success of the species.

Lakes and rivers have delicate ecosystems that depend on every native plant and animal. When one animal is threatened, it disrupts the natural balance and weakens biodiversity. This can lead to extreme weather, rampant diseases, and resource scarcity, all of which are dangerous for humans and wildlife.

What's being done about the starry stonewort?

Unfortunately, the alga is expensive and difficult to remove. To treat it with safe, state-approved chemicals, the cost is $500 per acre. It also regenerates every four weeks, requiring further treatment. Eradicating a single lake can cost up to $60,000.

Some associations have set up retention ponds in lakes to catch sediment and phosphorus, which can slow algae growth, but locals must take action too. Boat owners are encouraged to clean, drain, and dry their boats to prevent the spread of algae. Officials advise that people should also refrain from dumping bait or aquariums in the water.

Starry stonewort takes substantial time and effort to eliminate. It's best to take precautions to prevent invasive species infestations, to protect native species, and recreational bodies of water.

