Researchers uncover critical pattern behind species decline: 'We need to ... start addressing the root cause'

Even as the world's biodiversity decreases, mostly because of human activity, conservation efforts do work.

A University of Cambridge research team analyzed data to uncover the effectiveness of conservation efforts — and the results were positive, but more needs to be done.

The research, as Phys.org shared via a release from the university, utilized IUCN Red List data to assess conservation efforts' impacts. The Red List of Threatened Species is the International Union for Conservation of Nature's globally recognized list for assessing extinction risks for various species of animals, plants, and fungi.

According to the Red List, more than 47,000 species are threatened with extinction. And there are thousands of species yet to be assessed.

The team found that nearly all instances of a species' endangerment decreasing could be associated with conservation efforts. "It's a strong signal that conservation works," said lead author Ashley Simkins, a doctoral student in the Department of Zoology.

Species that have been brought back from the brink of extinction include humpback whales, blue whales, and Iberian lynxes. But many more populations are declining.

Biodiversity is essential for Earth's health. Each ecosystem, whether in your neighborhood or the heart of the Amazon, relies on diversity to thrive. When one species suffers or disappears, it disrupts the delicate balance of that ecosystem. This domino effect accelerates rising global temperatures by weakening native species and interrupting important processes such as pollination.

Without these species and processes, air quality worsens, the human food supply is put at risk, diseases spread easily, extreme weather swings more wildly, and more. Saving as many species as possible is crucial.

"Humans have gotten pretty good at what could be considered 'A&E' conservation — focusing on species at very high risk of extinction," Simkins explained. "... We need to move beyond treating the symptoms of biodiversity loss and start addressing the root causes."

Simkins highlights how unique conservation strategies can benefit nature and humanity. There's no one-size-fits-all solution for helping endangered species. We must be creative in our conservation efforts and focus on prevention just as much as emergency recovery so that every living thing, including humans, can flourish.

