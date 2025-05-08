Health officials sound alarm as mysterious virus appears in familiar outdoor areas: 'There can be some really severe symptoms'

For years, health officials have warned outdoor lovers of the dangers of Lyme disease from tick bites. However, researchers are now sounding the alarm over the rise of a relatively obscure virus.

What's happening?

According to a Minnesota Department of Health report, cases of the little-known Powassan virus have increased in Minnesota over the past few years. In 2024, 14 cases of the virus were reported in the state, the highest number since Minnesota began keeping track of Powassan in 2008. The previous record-high was 11 cases in 2011.

Blacklegged ticks can transmit the Powassan virus through bites, similar to Lyme disease. However, the majority of Powassan virus cases originated in north-central Minnesota. As the MDH noted, the virus appears to be widely distributed throughout the wooded areas of Minnesota.

The MDH reports that most cases of Powassan virus began to experience symptoms of their illness in late spring to midsummer. It is noted that there is also the potential for additional cases appearing in the fall, which may correspond with the peak of blacklegged tick activity in the state.

Why is the Powassan virus important?

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the National Institutes of Health awarded Matthew Aliota, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota's Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, a $3.5 million grant to study the virus in 2024.

Aliota emphasized the importance of further research on the Powassan virus, noting the obscurity of the disease among the general population. "We don't understand everything there is to know about this virus," Aliota said. "What we do know is that if you are infected with it, there can be some really severe symptoms because it's a virus that can invade the central nervous system and go to your brain."

According to the data, the fatality rate for the Powassan virus is around 10 percent. While most people may not be aware of any symptoms, severe cases can cause seizures and swelling of the brain. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, are most at risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms.

"The Powassan virus is an understudied virus," Aliota said. "It's one more thing on the list of reasons of why you should be diligent in terms of taking precautions to prevent tick bites."

What can be done to prevent the Powassan virus?

Despite the growing concern, Elizabeth Schiffman, epidemiologist supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, reassured Minnesotans. "The risks are relatively low; however, all the tick prevention that you would do to keep yourself from getting one of those more common diseases will also help keep you safe from getting Powassan," Schiffman said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone venturing outdoors be aware of where ticks may be most common, such as high grass, wooded areas, or on infested various wildlife.

You can also treat your clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing, and camping gear. The chemical works by overstimulating the tick's nervous system, causing it to become paralyzed and detach from the treated fabric.

