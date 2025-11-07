Dog rejected from 5 homes wins 'superdog' award for incredible talent: 'He found his purpose'

"He's got so much energy and drive."

A dog once deemed "too much to handle" has turned his boundless energy into a force for good.

As reported by the BBC, Henry, a 10-year-old Springer Spaniel, was rescued after being rejected from five homes, but today he's a globally recognized "superdog" whose powerful nose is helping police catch criminals who threaten endangered wildlife.

"He's got so much energy and drive — once we gave him focus, he found his purpose," said Henry's adopter Louise Wilson of Conservation K9 Consultancy.

Henry can identify seven distinct scents, from birds of prey to hedgehogs, and has become an essential partner to the National Wildlife Crime Unit. He uses his nose to sniff out potential evidence of wildlife crimes.

"If we don't recover anything, the investigation grinds to a halt," said detective inspector Mark Harrison of the NWCU, per the BBC.

Henry's contributions earned him the Animal of the Year award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare during its 25th Animal Action Awards in London.

Detection dogs like Henry are increasingly used in conservation science to locate species that are difficult for humans to find, using biological markers like droppings, feathers, or nesting materials. This approach helps researchers gather data without disturbing the animals, making it a crucial tool in modern wildlife monitoring.

Their work in catching wildlife criminals protects endangered species. Without endangered species, whole ecosystems are disrupted. It can lead to soil degradation, reduced biodiversity, and even food insecurity for humans.

According to the United Nations, the changing climate and habitat destruction are making it harder than ever for many species to survive, amplifying the importance of conservation work like Henry's.

Wilson is part of a growing network of trainers teaching dogs to assist in wildlife research and anti-poaching operations. This trend of human-animal partnerships is being used to address environmental challenges, from eco-dogs sniffing out plastic waste to therapy animals helping communities affected by natural disasters.

As Earth's overheating drives more extreme weather events and disrupts natural habitats, the need for creative conservation tools has never been greater.

Detection dogs like Henry could be key allies in ensuring endangered species aren't lost to the growing dangers of an overheating planet.

