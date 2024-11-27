5 tech advancements helping with conservation efforts

01. Human-made leaves

Artificial leaf technology coming out of Cambridge University is being used to bring clean water to remote areas of the world. They use the process of photosynthesis to make clean, fresh water and hydrogen fuel.

According to initial testing, the newest version of the unit works on both contaminated fresh water and seawater. Though it is not advanced enough yet, researchers have hopes that technology like this can aid in aspirations to develop a truly sustainable future.

