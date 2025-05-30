Experts warn residents to be on the lookout as destructive insects expand through US: 'Known to attack'

Creatures like these can negatively impact the environment, the economy, and even human health.

A spotted lanternfly sighting in Tennessee has prompted officials to warn residents about the invasive species and the problems that come with them.

What's happening?

According to The Tennessean, Tennessee is one of 18 states to report spotted lanternfly sightings as of January 2025. The Tennessee Division of Natural Areas said the latest sighting came from the state forestry division.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to several countries in Asia. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the invasive insects, which were first seen in the U.S. in 2014, likely arrived in the country on goods shipped from overseas.

"This pest is known to attack more than 70 species of plants, including several important agricultural crops and a variety of other fruit and ornamental trees, shrubs, and vines," the Tennessee Division of Natural Areas said. "This insect also feeds on maple, walnut, and poplar."

While spotted lanternflies feed on various plant species, the insects prefer another invasive species: the tree of heaven. The Tennessean described spotted lanternflies as plant stressors that make them "more susceptible to other insects and diseases."

Why is slowing the spread of spotted lanternfly important?

Invasive species like the spotted lanternfly can negatively impact the environment, the economy, and even human health. They disrupt ecosystems by reproducing quickly and outcompeting native animals and plants for resources needed to survive. As a result, native species can become endangered or go extinct.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, human activities are primarily responsible for the unintentional spread of invasive species. The overheating planet is also a factor. Warmer temperatures and changes in weather patterns can influence some invasive plant species to move into other regions, per NWF.

Invasive species also jeopardize the global food supply by reducing food and shelter for pollinators. Pollinators are crucial for crop production and diversity. In fact, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture reported that 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators to produce.

What's being done about invasive species?

In regard to the spotted lanternfly, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture urged residents to take pictures, complete pest identification forms, and eliminate the insects. Officials also recommended checking vehicles to make sure there are no spotted lanternflies hidden among belongings.

Researchers and volunteers alike have attempted to curb the spread of various invasive species. Meanwhile, homeowners can also help mitigate the spread by rewilding their yards with native plants.

Native plants are better for pollinators, which is helpful for our food supply. Native plant species also require less water and chemicals, allowing homeowners to save more money.

Native plants are better for pollinators, which is helpful for our food supply. Native plant species also require less water and chemicals, allowing homeowners to save more money.




