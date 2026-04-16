Spotted lanternfly 'plague' expected to return with a vengeance

"We really can't say with any full degree of predictability what's going to happen this year."

New Yorkers meet the arrival of warm weather each spring with enthusiasm, but the resurgence of the spotted lanternfly that comes with it gets more of a Bronx cheer.

What's happening?

The New York Post reported on the imminent resurfacing of the invasive insect, stating, "New Yorkers [are] bracing for a biblical-level plague of the superbugs." These lanternflies pierce plants to extract sap, which can weaken the plants significantly after repeated feeding.

While last year was a down year for them, that could change.

"We really can't say with any full degree of predictability what's going to happen this year," said Gil Bloom, entomologist and president of NYC extermination company Standard Pest Management.

They've been a nuisance in New York since 2020, some six years after the first sightings of them stateside in Pennsylvania.

Why is the return of the spotted lanternfly concerning?

Though they do not pose a threat to human health, their unchecked spread could lead to considerable environmental and economic repercussions.

Research out of New York University indicates that lanternflies are now living longer and benefiting from urban living.

They are flexible omnivores, according to Julie Urban, an associate research professor at Penn State's Department of Entomology.

"They can feed on so many different things that even if they've been feeding for multiple years and they've kind of locally depleted trees in one particular area, they can just move on the next year," Urban told the Post.

One of their key food sources is a fellow invasive species, the tree of heaven. In New York, the bug primarily annoys by flying into people or excreting fungus that can be a hassle to clean and attracts wasps.

The effects elsewhere can be more severe. Spotted lanternflies could cause millions of dollars in losses for wine vineyards upstate, according to a 2025 study.

What's being done about spotted lanternflies in New York?

The 2023 Stomp It initiative, which encouraged residents to eliminate the pests on sight through social media campaigns, was no match for the bugs.

Pesticides are a poor option, as they can wipe out beneficial pollinators, per Bloom. Vacuuming up the bugs in residential areas can work, but that is ineffective in natural ones.

Targeting egg cases is a promising strategy, especially with fly-sniffing dogs. There's also hope that birds and bats are starting to develop a taste for spotted lanternflies.

Lastly, scientists have a secret weapon in a natural biocontrol agent from China that feasts on lanternfly nymphs. New York is applying to deploy it as soon as 2028.

For now, New Yorkers can expect to see spotted lanternflies en masse soon.

"It's an oddity that I think [we] kind of have to learn to live with in this city to some extent," Bloom concluded.

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