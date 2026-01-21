Authorities urge grave caution in Kentucky region after troubling discovery: 'We saw hundreds of them'

"There are so many."

A spotted lanternfly invasion has continued across the country and into Kentucky.

What's happening?

According to a Kentucky Office of the State Entomologist Facebook post, the lanternfly started out in Gallatin County in 2023 before expanding to 16 counties by the start of the year, all north of Fayette.

State entomologists have urged residents to be on the lookout and help slow down the spread of the lanternflies.

Spotted lanternflies, which are usually found on trees or plants, are an invasive hopper from Asia that were introduced to the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014.

"Ever since then, they've been spreading to other states," Jonathan Larson, entomologist at the University of Kentucky, told Lex18.

These all seem to be indicators that Kentucky is facing a "full-blown invasion," Larson added.

Why is this invasion concerning?

Invasive species often disrupt the balance of an ecosystem by outcompeting native species for food, space, and nutrients. They spread quickly without natural predators and reduce natural biodiversity that helps regulate disease and protect food supplies.

While plants or trees may not be completely destroyed by the pest, fruit trees can be completely wiped out. The flies have attacked grapes, raspberries, blackberries, apples, and peach trees, affecting not just farming economies but often also residents' yards.

They're usually only active from July through December, but warmer winters are making it easier for them to reproduce and lay eggs on everything from mailboxes to cars and trains.

"They aren't good for the environment because they are an invasive species," Larson said. "They are just really thick. They populate things very thickly, and then once they're in an area, they become very noticeable."

But the spotted lanternflies aren't the only invasive threat Kentucky is facing right now; invasive carp have a bounty on their heads in the state, and suffocating Kudzu plants are overtaking trees and telephone poles.

What's being done about these bugs?

State entomologists will keep monitoring the spread of this invasive pest. Residents in counties where the spotted bug hasn't been seen have been urged to be on the lookout and send in reports to the Office of the State Entomologist.

After that, if you see a spotted lanternfly, "it doesn't need to exist anymore," Carl Harper, a senior nursery inspector with the UK Department of Entomology, told Lex18. "Try to prevent that spread if possible."

Commenters on the Facebook post quickly shared their own sightings.

"We saw hundreds of them in Monterey," one wrote. "All over everything at one point."

"There are so many along the roadways," another added.

