Experts issue warning after radar picks up huge swarm of bugs spreading across US region: 'Moving southward'

Officials detected a huge swarm of bugs spreading across the East Coast, causing worry because of the damage they can do to crops.

What's happening?

In September, a huge swarm of spotted lanternflies was picked up by weather radar. It was so big it resembled a mid-Atlantic weather front even though no rain was forecast for the area, the Independent reported.

The insects, which are native to China, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries, are highly invasive and cause a lot of damage to crops. They were sighted in large numbers across Washington, D.C.; Pennsylvania; Maryland; and Virginia.

According to meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, the radar showed a swarm of spotted lanternflies, not weather. It looked like rain despite clear skies, but images showed spiky and jagged shapes, and the swarm moved with the wind, per The Washington Post.

The newspaper explained that the bugs "were moving southward but were also being blown a bit to the east," which demonstrated that the swarm could move on its own accord but also be blown off course. While unusual, similar insect or animal swarms have appeared on radar before, including cicadas in Washington, D.C., in 2021 and butterflies in Oklahoma in 2019.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources urged people not to spray the bugs with harmful chemicals but to consider buying or making circle traps to ensnare them, according to the Independent.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this finding important?

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species that cause a lot of damage to crops and native plants. They feed on a wide range of plants, including grapevines, hops, stone fruit trees, and hardware trees, and they cause further damage through a sugary fluid they excrete.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the lanternflies are found in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Invasive species cause considerable economic damage every year by destroying property, damaging crops, and spreading diseases. Invasive species also outcompete native species for vital resources, causing a decline in native species, which harms ecosystems.

What's being done about invasive species?

Across the world, efforts are underway to remove invasive species and restore landscapes with native plants.

Eliminating invasives is one of the most effective ways to support native plants and animals, giving them better access to the resources they need to survive and thrive.

By conserving natural resources, we not only safeguard native species but also protect food supplies and reduce the spread of pests and diseases.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



