Experts sound alarm as out-of-control creatures run rampant in US region: 'A serious outdoor nuisance'

A destructive, invasive insect is continuing its spread across the United States, with the spotted lanternfly recently spotted in a southeast Michigan county.

What's happening?

As CBS News reported, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced this month that spotted lanternflies were spotted in Jackson County.

The sighting was reported through a statewide observation tool called Eyes in the Field. Jackson became the sixth county in Michigan with a confirmed spotted lanternfly sighting.

"Spotted lanternfly does not pose a risk to human or animal health, but it can be a serious outdoor nuisance," MDARD Director Tim Boring said in a release. "Public reporting plays a key role in identifying new spotted lanternfly infestations and helping MDARD and its partners respond quickly."

Why is this concerning?

Just like other invasive species, the spotted lanternfly has the ability to spread quickly and damage its new environment.

Spotted lanternflies are named as such because their spotted wings and abdomens make them look like glowing lanterns. Native to eastern Asia, the insect was first spotted in the United States in 2014 and has since been found in 17 states. Earlier this year, it was discovered for the first time in South Carolina.

The insects feed on trees, including the tree of heaven, maples, willow, and black walnut. They can also feed on and cause damage to woody grapevines and hop vines.

In addition, they secrete a sticky fluid that can coat plants, driveways, and vehicles. Mold can grow on this sticky substance, which attracts ants and bees.

What's being done about spotted lanternfly?

Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced a bill that could help stop the spotted lanternfly's spread — a move that sponsors said is necessary to prevent millions of dollars in damage and to protect agricultural jobs.

Scientists have also found that certain breeds of stink bugs are able to hunt and kill the invasive species.

In Michigan, residents are encouraged to report any findings of spotted lanternfly that occur in counties where they haven't been seen before. Otherwise, anyone who sees the insects is encouraged to stomp on them, if possible.

