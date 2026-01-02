Officials urge dire caution in Texas region after concerning discovery: 'Not doing ... a good job to control this'

All 19 Texas counties have now reported infestations.

An invasive insect spreading across Texas rice country is sounding alarms among researchers, farmers, and environmental advocates alike.

The discovery underscores how invasive species can rapidly destabilize native ecosystems, threaten food systems, and delay progress toward a healthier, more sustainable future for communities that rely on local agriculture.

What's happening?

As Spectrum News 1 reported, the rice delphacid, an invasive insect native to Central and South America and the Caribbean, has spread throughout Texas' Rice Belt since it was first detected in the state in 2015.

All 19 Texas counties that produce rice have now reported infestations. The insect feeds on rice plants by sucking out sap and nutrients, leaving behind damage known as "hopperburn," spreading mold, and transmitting the rice hoja blanca virus.

Researchers at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Extension Center in Beaumont said the tools available to farmers are limited and increasingly ineffective.

"We only have right now two insecticides available, and they are not doing… a good job to control this pest," said Dr. Lina Bernaola, an entomologist with Texas A&M.

Even with chemical treatments, farmers reported unusually high delphacid numbers in 2025, especially early in the growing season.

Why is this concerning?

Invasive species often outcompete native organisms for essential resources like food, space, and nutrients. Without natural predators, they can spread quickly, reducing biodiversity and weakening ecosystems that help regulate disease and protect crops naturally.

In Texas, the consequences are both environmental and human.

Rice farming supports rural economies and contributes to a protected food supply in one of the nation's top rice-producing states. This year, the delphacid infestation severely damaged the ratoon crop, with farmers expected to lose a significant portion of their harvest.

When invasive pests disrupt agriculture at this scale, it requires efforts to build resilient food systems and places additional strain on farmers and communities already facing climate and economic pressures.

What's being done about it?

Researchers, industry leaders, and government agencies are responding.

USA Rice has formed a scientific task force to address the pest, while the Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Department of Agriculture extended emergency approval for a pesticide not typically used on rice.

In the longer term, experts stress the importance of protecting native plants, animals, and habitats that support healthier ecosystems.

Conservation-focused approaches help safeguard natural resources, reduce reliance on chemicals, and limit the spread of destructive species, which are all critical steps toward a more sustainable future for both people and the planet.

