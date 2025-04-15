Scientists discover surprising predator that could replace toxic pesticides: 'We hope to ... complement other control methods'

Scientists may have found a new weapon in their fight against an invasive insect species in an unexpected place: stink bugs.

According to SciTechDaily, Penn State researchers were investigating the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that has been wreaking havoc in the American agricultural landscape, when they learned that they could have a new ally in the fight. It comes in the form of predatory bugs that are already native and present in the areas where the lanternfly is particularly prevalent.

Specifically, Carolina and Chinese mantises and soldier bugs, a form of stink bug native to North America, are particularly adept at hunting and killing the pest.

According to the USDA, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to Asia that was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. It was believed to have smuggled itself in via goods shipped from overseas. In the 11 years since its initial discovery, it has spread like wildfire, and 18 states now have infestations of spotted lanternflies.

Lanternflies feed on grapes, hops, stone fruits, and hardwood trees, and they excrete a sticky sap-like substance called honeydew when they do. The honeydew is particularly susceptible to sooty mold, which can cause serious damage to the trees and plants on which it grows. The lanternfly has been decimating vineyards, orchards, and tree nurseries.

Currently, the primary means of fighting the lanternflies has been pesticides, but that comes with substantial risks. Pesticides can harm beneficial organisms and can leave harmful residue on the fruit they're meant to protect. On top of that, the lanternfly could develop a resistance to the pesticide, making it less effective.

However, by deploying mantises and stink bugs, you would have a sustainable, natural way to control the lanternfly population that wouldn't risk resistance development and would keep your crops safe and edible for consumers.

"Our study shows that several native and naturalized predators can consume spotted lanternflies effectively," said lead researcher and doctoral candidate Anne Johnson. "By leveraging natural enemies already in the environment, we hope to develop a sustainable, low-impact approach to managing this invasive species that will complement other control methods."

