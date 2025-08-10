Lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill to curtail the spread of one of the most destructive invasive species in the United States.

According to WGAL News 8, House Bill 4708 would allocate additional funds and resources to fight the spotted lanternfly. Arborist Alik Trimmer said around six out of 10-15 trees in Pennsylvania are infected by the insects.

Native to Southeast Asia, the spotted lanternfly is a headache for farmers in the Northeast and has been detected in 19 states. It secretes a sticky fluid that promotes mold growth and weakens more than 70 types of plants, per the National Park Service.

Because of their vibrant coloring, adults are easy to spot, but they are tricky to get rid of. Aside from encouraging members of the public to kill them on sight, officials are working to replicate how they're controlled in their home range: by wasps. However, that proposed solution is not without risk, so all approaches that the bill could fund should be considered.

"In Pennsylvania alone, the Spotted Lanternfly could cost hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage and eliminate thousands of agricultural jobs," Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, one of 12 Republican co-sponsors of the bill, said in a statement. "We must protect our farmers and harvesters from this invasive and dangerous threat."

New York Rep. and bill sponsor Joe Morelle added, "My legislation would provide additional support for both local and national organizations committed to fighting back against this invasive, destructive pest."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The legislation shows that there is still plenty of room for productive work in an increasingly divisive political landscape. With 19 Democratic co-sponsors, the bill has a reasonable chance of becoming law. It further underlines the importance of acting locally and lending support to political candidates who show commitment to environmental issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



