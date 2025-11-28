Officials issue urgent warning after discovering invasive pest swarming in neighborhoods — here's what you should know

An invasive pest has been spotted across one of Canada's largest cities, and it's a pest that feasts fast. Since this pest cannot be sniffed out by dogs or be converted into another resource, it must be exterminated.

What's happening?

The spongy moth has been found in several neighborhoods throughout Toronto and across southern Ontario, as reported by blogTO.

This pest is known for causing extensive, swift damage to trees, especially oak species, and can kill a tree in a single season. The spongy moth feasts on foliage, resulting in leaf and needle loss and ultimately making them more vulnerable to disease and other harmful insects.

City staff will inject a botanical pesticide, TreeAzin, into 180 oak trees to help protect them in the coming months. They will be addressing the growing populations in Casa Loma, Baby Point, and Moore Park. The pesticide will prevent the current populations from growing larger.

Outbreaks have occurred multiple times in Ontario, most recently in 2021, which was the worst on record for the province. Without preventative measures, the growth could eliminate hundreds of trees in a single year.

Why is the spongy moth important?

This spongy moth is native to Europe but was accidentally introduced into North America near Boston in 1869, according to the Government of Canada. For the last 150 years, there has been movement across the continent and significant infestations, to the point that this moth can now be found in almost all southern Canadian provinces.

Given how quickly these moths can destroy trees, the proliferation of these insects could drastically change Toronto neighborhoods. They would cause the deterioration of old trees that provide shade and absorb carbon pollution.

It will also increase the possibility of heat islands — when there are too few trees and water to cool down a city, and each neighborhood can run 15 to 20 degrees hotter than nearby areas with less pavement and more nature, as stated by Climate Central.

Lastly, invasive species threaten the native ecology of an area by introducing outside sources. It throws off the delicate balance of plants and animals, including pollinators, affecting the local food chain for us all.

What's being done about the spongy moth?

Officials have provided citizens with information on how to spot it best and what actions to take to prevent the spread of the spongy moth. They advise homeowners and campers to regularly check their property's trees, patio furniture, outdoor equipment, camping gear, and vehicles.

If the moth's eggs are spotted, they can be destroyed by soaking them in hot soapy water for two days before throwing them out. However, if they are found in any of the following provinces — British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Newfoundland, and Labrador — they need to report their findings.

