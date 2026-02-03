Community mourns loss of national park icon following disturbing discovery: 'He was the entertainer'

Nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers are deeply grieving the loss of a famous elk known as Split 5, according to KMGH.

What's happening?

On Jan. 26, the Instagram page Good Bull Guided Tours (@goodbullguided) broke what it described as "incredibly sad news."

Alongside a Reel, the organization revealed that Split 5 was "taken by a hunter this past fall."

Split 5, also known as "Atlas," earned his distinctive moniker for the "split" fifth tine on each side of his antlers, broken during clashes with rival bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park.

In Estes Park, Colorado, and elsewhere, Split 5 was a genuine wildlife celebrity, sought out by visitors and photographers hoping to capture a glimpse or a shot of the iconic elk.

According to KMGH, locals now believe Split 5 was "legally hunted and harvested" in October.

However, "Colorado Parks and Wildlife couldn't confirm the killing," per KMGH, as there is no legal reporting requirement for elk hunters in the jurisdiction.

No further information was provided about what led officials to suspect the elk had been harvested, but Cowboy State Daily speculated the hunter was "laying low" for fear of becoming "a public enemy."

Why is this important?

While Split 5 lived in the wild and wasn't tied to any location, his celebrity following was massive.

When news of his presumed demise spread, locals, wildlife conservationists, and photographers were palpably wracked with grief.

KMGH spoke with one such photographer, Stephen Branum of The Untamed View (@theuntamedview), about the iconic elk's global impact and legacy.

"It's … worldwide … [there are followers from] so many nations that are like, 'Oh, we saw him,' or, 'We've been watching him. ... He's just that recognizable," he explained.

"He was the entertainer, not me. I'm just there with a camera to capture some of these moments," added Branum, who had captured several stunning shots of Split 5 over the years.

On Reddit's r/WildlifePhotography, users lamented the death of the celebrity elk.

"His beauty is amazing. Thanks for sharing. I hope he went quickly," one commented.

Others debated the circumstances under which Split 5 allegedly died, with some noting that at 12, the elk was nearing the end of an average 12- to 15-year lifespan.

"For the anti-hunters, I understand this stuff is frustrating, but keep in mind … he wandered outside the protections of Rocky Mountain National Park. He wasn't a captive animal someone snuck in and poached, he was a wild animal that got used to people," another wrote.

What's being done about it?

On Reddit, users ultimately seemed to arrive at a consensus that while Split 5's death was tragic, hunting served as an important funding source for broader conservation efforts.

One levelheaded user raised a point about the Federal Duck Stamp initiative, a point of pride for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Look at the Duck Stamp program. $1.6 billion towards preserving and protecting 6 million acres of wetlands, is not trivial," they began.

"It's also law. … So literally every single duck hunter in the US, is directly paying for this conservation work. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes it a point to highlight how critical it is."

