Southern California fires torch thousands of acres and pollute the air as a weekend cooldown moves in

Southern California is getting at least a slight break from dangerous fire weather, but only after multiple wildfires triggered evacuations and sent smoke across the region.

LAist reports a weekend cooldown could aid firefighting efforts, though officials are still warning residents near several burn zones to stay alert.

What's happening?

Fire crews reported progress Friday on the Sandy Fire after working to keep flames away from the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in the Simi Valley area, which LAist noted is associated with radioactive waste and toxic chemicals from earlier rocket and nuclear research. The outlet added that air quality monitors had been set up around the facility, per the county and CalFire.

LAist reported parts of Simi Valley and nearby communities were still under evacuation orders and warnings, though some orders were reduced to warnings, and some warnings were lifted. Simi Valley Unified schools remained closed through Memorial Day, and CalFire said more than 1,100 firefighters were working on the Sandy Fire.

Other fires were also straining resources across Southern California, as LAist detailed. In Channel Islands National Park territory, crews made overnight progress with help from higher humidity, though flames burned through the Water Canyon Campground area and destroyed two historic uninhabited structures and a campground windbreak. Sensitive Torrey pine trees were reported to be largely spared, per LAist.

Elsewhere, a fire near Jurupa Valley injured four people, according to CBS News Los Angeles, while additional blazes burned north of Diamond Valley Lake and in mountainous terrain north of the San Gabriel Reservoir.

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Why does it matter?

Wildfires are not just a threat to forests and open space. They can quickly become a public health crisis.

Earlier in the week, heavy smoke spread across Southern California, prompting air quality warnings before those alerts were lifted. Smoke exposure can make it harder to breathe, especially for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other lung conditions.

The Sandy Fire also raised concerns because of its proximity to the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. Even when flames do not directly hit a sensitive site, nearby smoke, debris, and runoff can leave communities worried about contamination and long-term health risks.

There is also the broader toll. Worsening extreme weather disasters can damage homes, disrupt schools and work, force evacuations, and drive up recovery costs for families and local governments. Events like these can undermine community safety and economic stability while putting added pressure on emergency responders, health systems, and infrastructure.

The ecological toll matters, too. Fires burning in or near protected land can destroy habitats, threaten rare species, and damage recreation areas that support local tourism and outdoor access.

What's being done?

On the islands, additional personnel and equipment were still arriving by boat, LAist reported. Officials also deployed air quality monitors around the Santa Susana Field Laboratory to track possible impacts.

As the region heads into a cooler stretch, officials are still urging caution. Even when winds ease and temperatures fall, active fire zones can remain dangerous. For now, the forecast is offering some relief.

"Cooler weather is expected through the weekend with most areas experiencing temperatures within a few degrees of normal by Saturday," the National Weather Service said, per LAist. "Additional cooling is expected next week, with most areas between four and eight degrees below normal."

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