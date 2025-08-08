Experts issue warning on overlooked impact of LA wildfires: 'Heavy metals'

The Los Angeles wildfires in early 2025 had tons of negative consequences — lost lives, displaced people, and environmental turmoil, to name a few.

An increasing understanding of the lead released into the air by way of these fires shows not only the potential danger to anyone in affected areas, but also the way this issue disproportionately affects Black women.

What's happening?

The issue is the convergence of two facts: people with anemia are more likely to be affected by lead exposure, and the prevalence of anemia in Black women outweighs every other group of people by at least double, as reported by the CDC in 2024.

Anemia is the condition of not having enough hemoglobin in the body, keeping it from bringing necessary oxygen to the body's tissues. According to the American Society of Hematology, iron-deficiency anemia is the most common kind of anemia.

An article by Elizabeth Moss for Afro L.A. explained issue with lead absorption by humans, as iron-deficient people are said to "absorb lead at higher rates than those who aren't iron deficient."

Aaron Specht, a professor at Purdue University, explained, "As the body searches for iron to use, it may sub in heavy metals it finds in the blood and in bone, where lead is stored," per Afro L.A.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Lead contamination is a serious problem. Most commonly associated with lead pipes and exposure through water, lead in the body can cause anything from sickness to effects on the vital organs to some cases of death.

How are the recent fires important to these findings?

The L.A. fires affected various areas, including historically redlined ones.

"Redlined neighborhoods also have older housing stock. These communities tend to have houses built before 1978, the year lead was banned from paint," Moss explained in the Afro L.A. article.

This means, not only are previously redlined communities at an increased risk, especially following the fires heating the old lead, but paired with statistics of iron-deficiency anemia, the populations within these communities — particularly Black women — are at a stark disadvantage.

The reality of potential lead exposure, or lead poisoning, for Black women not only points to a singular problem and the recent fires, but a plethora of other social, health, and economic issues affecting marginalized groups, and how they build on one another.

What's being done about lead exposure in the LA area?

Areas affected by the fires are being advised by their local governments on how to avoid lead exposure. The City of Pasadena recommends citizens avoid soil, which can absorb lead, and also suggests the use of air filters.

Lead tests are a good way to take preventive measures against lead exposure.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.