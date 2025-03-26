Researchers use surprising method to protect island paradise: 'Globally, the threat ... is increasing'

"What we're trying to do is identify what the risk pathways are."

A three-year-old English springer spaniel dog named Alice is sniffing out invasive species to help protect an island paradise off the Australian coast.

Alice's trainer said she's been working to identify Phytophthora, a plant pathogen, since she was eight weeks old.

As ABC News reported, Alice's efforts are part of ongoing investigations to identify the sources of invasive pests on the island of K'gari. K'gari is a World Heritage site affected by over 200 invasive plants and pathogens threatening its natural ecosystems.

Once trained sniffer dogs identify insects, plant debris, and weed seeds on incoming vehicles to the island, scientists and local ranchers collect samples to test for invasive species.

Authorities suspect that the 20,000 vehicles traveling to the picturesque island may be to blame for bringing in non-native plants and animals. People who have taken their vehicles out four-wheel driving before visiting K'gari create heightened risks for transporting plant diseases, seeds, and insects.

These invasive species checks are crucial to protecting K'gari's vulnerable sand dunes, rainforests, and freshwater lakes. The island is of great natural and cultural significance in the region.

"What we're trying to do is identify what the risk pathways are," said Geoff Pegg, a Department of Primary Industries forest pathologist. "Then we can inform people about the ways that they will be able to help because biosecurity is everyone's responsibility."

Beyond just K'gari and other islands, invasive species create significant problems worldwide.

Homeowners often find invasive species in their own backyards and have to commit additional time, money, and landscaping resources to eradicate them. However, taking action is essential because invasive plants and animals can destroy local ecosystems and hinder climate resilience on our steadily overheating planet.

Reintroducing native plants into nature and rewilding your yard can help control invasive species and prevent the destruction they can cause.

Meanwhile, expert sniffers like Alice and other specially trained dogs aid researchers in identifying sources and educating the public.

The researchers are urging all K'gari visitors to wash their cars before visiting the island to prevent the spread of diseases and pests. Using their excellent sense of smell, the dogs are helping to detect pathogens in small bits of mud and sand that remain after washing.

Pegg said, "Globally, the threat of invasive pests and diseases is increasing — part of this work that we're doing now is to detect, report, and manage some of these threats."

