Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of backyard invader: 'It'll kill that tree'

A Redditor was worried about a plant they spotted and asked r/invasivespecies for help identifying it.

"Is this plant invasive? I live in the DC area. Sorry I can't figure out what it is," wrote the original poster.

The top commenter identified the plant and issued a dire warning: "Yep, that's highly invasive Winter Creeper. If you let that grow uncontained for years it'll kill that tree. The NPS and the local park authorities in the DMV are constantly battling this plant."

There are a number of prime examples of winter creeper's destructive growth on trees, per the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

It didn't take long for the original poster to confirm they had taken care of the invasive plant.

Euonymus fortunei is native to China, Korea, the Philippines, and Japan but was introduced to North America in 1907 for ornamental purposes, per the University of Maryland.

Invasive species can cause incredible damage to ecosystems. They're typically imported into new areas thanks to human transportation. Once they've settled, invasive species can outcompete native species since they lack the natural checks and balances they had evolved with, such as other species that eat them or outcompete them. When an invasive species spreads, it can monopolize resources, shoulder out native species, and ultimately harm biodiversity.

This is why gardens with native plants are so beneficial. A rich variety of native species can appropriately support local pollinators and wildlife. Best of all, since native plants have evolved with the local climate, they tend to be very low-maintenance. Read more here on how to rewild your yard.

Other Reddit commenters had suggestions for removing winter creeper.

"Pull what's pullable then snip and treat the individual stems with a Buckthorn Blaster. Resist pulling it off the tree!! Let it wither after cutting base, or you'll pull (at least some) bark off," said one community member.

"It's a total b**** that will take over everything and the central root will get absolutely enormous. Get it now!" said another.

