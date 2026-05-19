Video shows enormous snake moving through Thailand floodwaters

"They're one of the few species that grow large enough to consider humans as food."

A video of an enormous snake moving through muddy water has startled viewers online. The clip, shared on a Reddit forum dedicated to discussing intense or bizarre moments in nature, shows what appears to be a large python gliding through floodwaters in Thailand.

The post has received 39,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments, with many viewers reacting to the reptile's size and the unnerving setting.

(Click here to watch the embedded video if it doesn't appear.)

While all sorts of dramatic wildlife videos can spread quickly online, this one underscores a real issue that can follow major flooding: Animals that normally stay out of sight can end up in streets and neighborhoods when rising waters disrupt their habitat.

One short video alone cannot explain the circumstances of this particular snake. But experts have long warned that human activity and human-induced climate change can make human-wildlife encounters like this more likely.

Urban growth and land-use changes leave fewer safe habitats for animals. Meanwhile, extreme weather can force them into residential areas. Together, these sorts of pressures can raise the chances of stressful — and sometimes dangerous — encounters between people and wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

For humans, that can mean fear, safety risks, and emergency situations that responders must manage carefully. For wildlife, it can mean relocation, starvation, injury, and even death or culling.

Reducing the risks behind scenes like this will require both stronger flood resilience and better protection for natural habitats.

At the community level, that can include improved drainage systems, more accurate flood forecasting, emergency alerts, and land-use planning that keeps development away from the most flood-prone areas. Natural buffers such as restored wetlands can help absorb excess water while also providing more stable habitat for animals during extreme weather.

For individuals, the most useful steps are practical ones: Avoid floodwaters when possible, never approach or try to handle wild animals, and contact trained local wildlife or emergency officials if an animal appears trapped or poses a danger. People can also support conservation efforts that protect habitat and local policies that strengthen storm preparedness and water management.

Commenters on the Reddit post were in awe of the enormous snake.

"Not only big but strong as well. It's swimming against the current," one wrote.

"The fact that snakes are somehow excellent swimmers fascinates and disturbs me," commented another.

One commenter speculated about the exact type of species the snake might be: "Being Thailand, and the snake's possible dimensions, I'd say it's likely a reticulated python. If so, they can be considered dangerous to humans. They're one of the few species that grow large enough to consider humans as food."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.