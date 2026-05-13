Claw marks and a bloody hat led hiker to Yellowstone bear attack victim begging for help

The hiker gave the man his shirt, stayed by his side, and called 911.

A chilling eyewitness account from Yellowstone National Park is drawing renewed attention to the dangers of bear-human encounters in one of the country's busiest wild places.

In a detailed firsthand report, Cowboy State Daily described how a hiker followed signs of violence before finding an injured man yelling for help after a bear attack.

What happened?

According to Cowboy State Daily, Maryland hiker Craig Lerman was on Yellowstone's Mystic Falls Trail on Monday when he noticed disturbing evidence on the ground: claw marks, along with a bloody hat and a watch.

Lerman soon found a 28-year-old man calling for help, with injuries visible on his face, back, and legs. Lerman gave the man his shirt, stayed by his side, and called 911 while trying to remain calm in an obviously chaotic situation.

Cowboy State Daily also reported that the man's 14-year-old brother was injured in the attack, and the two were later airlifted out of the park.

Lerman said the experience was "scary, brutal," and "not something I've ever seen before," according to the publication.

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Why is this concerning?

Bear attacks are rare, but when they do happen, the consequences can be devastating for people, families, rescuers, and often the animals involved as well.

While the exact cause of this attack is unknown, experts generally note that wild animals are more likely to become aggressive when they are startled, defending their young, protecting a food source, or becoming too accustomed to humans. That means human activity can play a major role in these encounters, even in places meant to protect wildlife.

Heavy trail traffic increases the odds of close-range encounters. More broadly, humans are spending more time in wildlife habitats through recreation and development, while warming conditions can also change where and when animals search for food. When natural food sources shift or become less reliable, predators may roam farther or behave less predictably.

That overlap is dangerous for everyone. People can suffer life-altering injuries, and bears involved in attacks can face intense monitoring, relocation, or death if officials determine they pose an ongoing risk.

Stories like this are also a reminder that wild places are not theme parks. They are living ecosystems, and animals respond to pressure.

What can I do to help prevent bear attacks?

Park officials and wildlife managers already use trail advisories, visitor education, food-storage rules, and emergency response systems to reduce risk in places such as Yellowstone. But visitors play a major role too.

If you're hiking in bear country, the National Park Service recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears, carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, making noise on the trail so animals are not surprised, and staying alert for tracks, scat, claw marks, or carcasses.

Supporting habitat conservation matters, too. Protected corridors and intact wild spaces give animals more room to move without running into people. That's one reason efforts such as wildlife crossings and connected habitat protection can help reduce these dangerous encounters over time.

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